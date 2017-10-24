 
Login | Sign up |Help
24 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

Nordea joins EUR14 million funding round in PFM startup Tink

5 hours ago  |  2587 views  |  0 Nordea branch signage 2

Nordea is among a clutch of banks to have taken an equity stake in and signed a licensing deal with Swedish PFM startup Tink.

Nordea's interest in Tink follows a significant contribution by SEB and ABN Amro in a $10 million funding round sealed by the startup in May last year.

The Tink app continuously collects, sorts and analyses consumer spending into definable categories and provides user-defined budgets and alerts when a maximum spending limit is reached.

Topi Manner, head of personal banking at Nordea, says: “Tink is a very unique financial aggregator. The company found an easy way to visualize and keep up to speed with all financial transactions. At Nordea, we always aim to offer our customers the best possible digital user experience. Through this partnership, we take a huge leap in realising our ambition."

The smart budgeting features enabled by Tink will be gradually phased into the bank's mobile app across the Nordic countries, he adds.

“Over the coming years, regulations such as PSD2 will change the financial services industry," says Manner. "The Tink partnership will make us better prepared to meet those changes."

The deal with Nordea comes amidst a couple of other contracts with Klarna and Nordnet. In addition to the partnership agreements, SEB, Nordea, Nordnet (in the first funding deal from its recently launched fintech venture fund), ABN Amro, Creades and Sunstone have invested a further €14 million in Tink.

Daniel Kjellén, co-founder and CEO, Tink, says: “We see today’s announcement as evidence of a new generation of bank and fintech partnerships. By working together, we are paving the way for a new era of banking in Europe - unlocking the market to create greater choice and a better deal for consumers.”
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPSMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsFINDEXPERSONAL FINANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Nordea to deploy AI to speed up customer service

Nordea to deploy AI to speed up customer service

07 July 2017  |  10524 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 17 linkedin
Nordea begins API pilots

Nordea begins API pilots

04 July 2017  |  11328 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 17 linkedin
Nordea strikes mobile money deal with fintech startup Betalo

Nordea strikes mobile money deal with fintech startup Betalo

28 March 2017  |  10528 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 15 linkedin
Nordea readies for PSD2 with Open Banking API site

Nordea readies for PSD2 with Open Banking API site

01 March 2017  |  19840 views  |  2 comments | 33 tweets | 55 linkedin
Nordea collaborates with local startup on smart savings app

Nordea collaborates with local startup on smart savings app

17 February 2017  |  6297 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 2 linkedin
Nordea sets up Group Digital Unit

Nordea sets up Group Digital Unit

30 June 2016  |  10335 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 4 linkedin
SEB and ABN Amro join $10 million round in PFM startup Tink

SEB and ABN Amro join $10 million round in PFM startup Tink

19 May 2016  |  8474 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
Nordea scouts for fintech startups

Nordea scouts for fintech startups

13 May 2016  |  8494 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 6 linkedin
ABN Amro collaborates with fintech startup to launch PFM app

ABN Amro collaborates with fintech startup to launch PFM app

16 December 2015  |  10764 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 14 linkedin
Nordea sets up fintech accelerator

Nordea sets up fintech accelerator

03 July 2015  |  13998 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 15 linkedin
Tink personal finance app raises $4 million

Tink personal finance app raises $4 million

12 September 2014  |  6482 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Nordea - all news
Tink - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.atos.netvisit www.vasco.comvisit www.fivedegrees.nl

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Mastercard to roll out blockchain APIMastercard to roll out blockchain API
21323 views comments | 32 tweets | 44 linkedin
HSBC partners Bud for open banking trialHSBC partners Bud for open banking trial
15885 views comments | 24 tweets | 33 linkedin
Sibos 2017: API or the highwaySibos 2017: API or the highway
11363 views comments | 12 tweets | 23 linkedin
Creating value through the smarter use of client dataCreating value through the smarter use of...
10763 views comments | 3 linkedin
Transaction banking in the Americas, the regional and global opportunitiesTransaction banking in the Americas, the r...
9377 views comments

Featured job

Sales Manager, Corporate Treasury Software (London, covering Germany)

to £70K base, £105K ote, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter