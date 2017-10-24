European mobile bank N26 preps US launch

European mobile-only banking platform N26 is planning to open its virtual doors in America by the middle of next year.

Launched in Germany and Austria in January 2015, N26 began as a current account with a Mastercard. It now operates as a fully-featured bank, reaching 500,000 customers in 17 European countries.



Customers get access to an instant overdraft, international transfers into 19 currencies through a tie-up with TransferWise, investment options via Vaamo, real-time consumer credits up to EUR25,000, and savings accounts from banks across Europe thanks to a recent deal with Raisin.



Now it has set its sights on the US market, inviting people to join a waitlist ahead of a mid-2018 launch. Rather than go through the arduous licensing process, it will follow the model of neo-banks such as Simple and Moven by partnering with a regulated financial services firm.



Says a blog: "Without physical locations, we’ll be able to easily expand into all corners of the US while offering the same seamless, user-friendly experience that has already spread across Europe."