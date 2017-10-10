Login | Sign up |Help
10 October 2017
Malware attack on Taiwanese bank runs $60 million funds transfer via Swift

A Taiwanese bank has become the latest to fall victim to hackers planting malware on its servers and siphoning off millions of dollars through the interbank Swift network.

The unauthorised transfers from far Eastern International Bank, totalling $60 million, were routed to accounts in Cambodia, Sri Lanka and the United States, Taiwan's Government-controlled news agency reported. Police in Sri lank have arrested two men in connection with the incident and the bank says that it has tracked down and recovered all but $500,000 of the stolen funds.

The latest breach comes as Swift prepares for its annual international banking conference in Toronto next week. Cybercrime prevention and the co-operative's Customer Security Programme will feature heavily on the agenda following a spate of attacks on banks connected to the network over the course of the past two years.
