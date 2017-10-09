 
Login | Sign up |Help
09 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

EU launches anti-trust probe into bank data sharing

9 hours ago  |  2273 views  |  0 EU building, Brussels

The European Commission is investigating whether banks are deliberately preventing non-bank competitors from gaining access to customer account data.

The Commission confirms that on 3 October 2017, anti-trust officials carried out unannounced inspections in Holland and Poland concerning online access to bank account information by competing service providers.

"The Commission has concerns that the companies involved and/or the associations representing them may have engaged in anti-competitive practices in breach of EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices and/or abuse of dominant market positions," states the Commission. "These alleged anti-competitive practices are aimed at excluding non-bank owned providers of financial services by preventing them from gaining access to bank customers' account data, despite the fact that the respective customers have given their consent to such access."

The probe comes as the banking industry prepares for a new era of data sharing under the revised Payment Services Directive PSD2. The new rules have led to an acrimonious debate between banking authorities and fintech startups over the introduction of open APIs and plans to abolish screen-scraping of bank data using client credentials. Third party firms claim that banks want to prevent competitors from easily accessing customer data and providing innovative new services.

Daniel Kjellén, co-founder and CEO, of Swedish startup Tink comments on the latest development: “It’s encouraging to see the EU remaining true to its commitment to help citizens access the best financial products and services. We strongly believe consumers own their data and should be in control of their money. Removing the barriers that exist around customer data will give people a greater choice of products on offer to them, and simpler mechanisms to transfer from one provider to another."

Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz, head of the Polish Banks Association, told Bloomberg that the industry is cooperating with regulators and takes the issue of data-sharing seriously.

The “Polish banking system is technically advanced, friendly and open, but it is also very well secured,” he told the newswire. “Giving access to clients’ credentials to third parties requires diligence and we won’t accept any shortcut solutions that would harm the safety of their deposits. For us security is a priority.”
ChannelsSTART UPSOPEN APISRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Consumer groups and fintech firms at loggerheads over screen scraping

Consumer groups and fintech firms at loggerheads over screen scraping

11 July 2017  |  9052 views  |  7 comments | 9 tweets | 8 linkedin
EBA rejects Commission amendments on screen scraping under PSD2

EBA rejects Commission amendments on screen scraping under PSD2

30 June 2017  |  21842 views  |  16 comments | 45 tweets | 62 linkedin
European savings and co-operative banks join screen-scraping row

European savings and co-operative banks join screen-scraping row

26 June 2017  |  8649 views  |  1 comments | 11 tweets | 11 linkedin
European Commission calls on EBA to rethink screen scraping ban

European Commission calls on EBA to rethink screen scraping ban

22 May 2017  |  7045 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 21 linkedin
European banks lobby Commission to push ahead with screen scraping ban

European banks lobby Commission to push ahead with screen scraping ban

16 May 2017  |  11065 views  |  6 comments | 29 tweets | 36 linkedin
Fintech coalition formed to fight EBA plans to outlaw screen scraping

Fintech coalition formed to fight EBA plans to outlaw screen scraping

05 May 2017  |  10402 views  |  5 comments | 30 tweets | 23 linkedin
UK consults on Open Banking plan

UK consults on Open Banking plan

23 November 2016  |  9790 views  |  0 comments | 29 tweets | 20 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

European Commission - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.temenos.comvisit www.sibos.comvisit www.worldpaymentsreport.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
A closer look at TIPsA closer look at TIPs
9288 views comments
satelliteArtificial Intelligence Bank-in-Messenger...
8183 views comments | 1 tweets | 1 linkedin
Canadian lenders issue open banking warningCanadian lenders issue open banking warnin...
7568 views 11 comments | 19 tweets | 19 linkedin
IMF chief says banks would be unwise to dismiss the threat from virtual currenciesIMF chief says banks would be unwise to di...
7436 views comments | 19 tweets | 34 linkedin
Four more banks join IBM/UBS blockchain trade finance platformFour more banks join IBM/UBS blockchain tr...
7363 views comments | 16 tweets | 28 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Relationship Manager, Consulting Services (London)

Competitive base, commission, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter