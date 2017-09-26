Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

Aussie banks scrap ATM fees

26 September 2017  |  3451 views  |  1 Sydney

Australia's big four banks are ditching the fees they charge non-customers for using their cash machines.

On Sunday, Commonwealth Bank said that it has scrapped the $2 fee it charges non-customers to use its 3400 ATMs. Westpac, National Australia Bank and ANZ quickly scrambled to put out statements saying that they too are removing their fees.

According to Reserve Bank of Australia data, Aussies made more than 250 million ATM withdrawals from banks other than their own last year.

However, with independent ATM operators owning more than half of ATMs, analysts say that removing the fees will only cost the banks about $130 million. In addition, revenues from the fees was liable to shrink as Australians turn their banks on cash in favour of contactless payments.

Matt Comyn, group executive, retail banking services, CBA, says: "We have been listening to consumer groups and our customers and understand that there’s a need to make changes that benefit all Australians, no matter who they bank with."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsAUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES AND NETWORK SERVICES

Comments: (1)

Michael Fuller
Michael Fuller - None - London | 26 September, 2017, 20:35

Sounds great but it depends on whether the fees have been truly dropped or passed to the card issuer. The latter surpresses competition. 

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Commbank adds Android Pay and Garmin Pay support

Commbank adds Android Pay and Garmin Pay support

18 September 2017  |  4838 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 3 linkedin
Aussie banks unveil new fintech features

Aussie banks unveil new fintech features

04 September 2017  |  11239 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 12 linkedin
CBA blames money laundering reporting failures on ATM coding error

CBA blames money laundering reporting failures on ATM coding error

07 August 2017  |  9515 views  |  1 comments | 4 tweets | 6 linkedin
Cards overtake cash for consumer payments in Australia

Cards overtake cash for consumer payments in Australia

27 July 2017  |  14910 views  |  2 comments | 19 tweets | 28 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

ANZ Banking Group - all news
Commonwealth Bank of Australia - all news
National Australia Bank (NAB) - all news
Westpac - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.sibos.comvisit www.temenos.comRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27253 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11414 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10610 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8796 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7859 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, Investment Software (London)

Competitive base, double ote, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter