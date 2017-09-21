Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

ABN Amro online lending startup New10 opens for business

21 September 2017  |  6868 views  |  0 ABN Amro HQ

ABN Amro is promising credit-worthy small businesses a decision on a loan application in 15 minutes through a home-grown fintech startup, dubbed New10.

New10 provides loans ranging between EUR 20,000 and EUR 1 million. The applicant chooses the purpose, amount and term of the loan and then uploads transaction details and financial statements.

Mark Schröder, co-founder and commercial director of New10, says: "The applicant gets an answer within 15 minutes. In the last step, the applicant provides digital identification and the contracts are digitally signed. Within two days, the money is deposited into the business owner’s account."

New10 is being run as an independent business entity with its own offices away from the incumbent culture and IT of its parent.

It's not the first time the Dutch bank has trod the startup path, with mortgage provider Florius and mobile payments app Tikkie following a similar gestation.

Daphne de Kluis, CEO of commercial banking at ABN Amro says: "New10 embodies our enterprising approach to digitalisation and innovation. We combine the bank’s knowledge and experience with the digital skills and ideas available outside the bank. New10’s fully digital approach responds to the needs of a growing group of businesses that want to do everything online."

ChannelsPAYMENTSSTART UPSRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

ABN Amro IT takes share of blame for mortgage malpractice

ABN Amro IT takes share of blame for mortgage malpractice

09 June 2017  |  8233 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
ABN Amro pilots 'touchfree' accounting platform for SMEs

ABN Amro pilots 'touchfree' accounting platform for SMEs

10 February 2017  |  5230 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 6 linkedin
ABN Amro tests distributed ledgers in real estate sector

ABN Amro tests distributed ledgers in real estate sector

19 December 2016  |  9111 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 9 linkedin
ABN Amro to finance digital spend by slashing jobs

ABN Amro to finance digital spend by slashing jobs

16 November 2016  |  4902 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
ABN Amro enlists startup liaison to talk to entrepreneurs

ABN Amro enlists startup liaison to talk to entrepreneurs

14 October 2016  |  7817 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 10 linkedin
SEB and ABN Amro join $10 million round in PFM startup Tink

SEB and ABN Amro join $10 million round in PFM startup Tink

19 May 2016  |  8383 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
Banks and startups: How to find the perfect fit

Banks and startups: How to find the perfect fit

23 December 2015  |  18356 views  |  3 comments | 30 tweets | 11 linkedin
ABN Amro collaborates with fintech startup to launch PFM app

ABN Amro collaborates with fintech startup to launch PFM app

16 December 2015  |  10713 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 14 linkedin
ABN Amro sets up EUR10 million fintech fund

ABN Amro sets up EUR10 million fintech fund

22 October 2015  |  10337 views  |  0 comments | 30 tweets | 24 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

ABN Amro - all news
 

Related company information

ABN Amro

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.sibos.comvisit www.temenos.comvisit www.abe-eba.eu

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27254 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11416 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10610 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8796 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7860 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, Enterprise Software (Nordics)

Competitive base + commission + benefits
Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway or Sweden

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter