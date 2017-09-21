Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Nets bags instant payments deal in Slovenia

21 September 2017  |  4486 views  |  1 Digital Arrow chart

Nordic payments processor Nets has been commissioned by Slovenian clearing company Bankart to provide the foundations for a new instant payments platform for the country's banks.

Bankart says the move to real-time payments will enable Slovenian banks to deliver innovative new mobile and online services to customers and keep pace with developments in neighbouring European economies.

Aleksander Kurtevski, managing director, Bankart, comments: “Our ambition is to lay a future proof foundation for a whole new eco-system that will ensure new innovative services can be deployed by our customer banks, and ensure that the Slovenian community will have services which are both competitive and cost effective and at the same time enables the best user experience both in day to day banking and commerce.”

Stig Korsgaard, chief sales officer at Nets says the agreement marks an important milestone in Nets’ business expansion strategy and a prime example of how a modern instant payments platform can be deployed for both instant payments and non-urgent payments via a "single processing engine serving the full value chain for all types of account-to-account payments and other related financial information including support for PSD2".

The new system is planned to go-live in September 2018 and will be operated from Nets’ data centres in Norway.
Comments: (1)

Temitope Adebayo
Temitope Adebayo - Nigeria Inter-Bank Management System PLC - Lagos | 21 September, 2017, 10:33

Experience from Africa (Nigeria) in this regard will be of great help. Insatnt payment has operation in Nigeria over 6years ago. The positive effect of this can not be over enphasize.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups!
Report
