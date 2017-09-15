Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Dutch bank sentences teenage DDoS culprit to community service

15 September 2017  |  10611 views  |  2 Amsterdam

Last week a Dutch mobile bank found itself battling to keep its app up and running in the face of a sustained DDoS attack. This week, the culprit was unmasked. Russian mobsters? North Korean officials? No, a local schoolboy who turned up to the Bunq office to confess and agreed to carry out community service in penitence.

In a message on its site, Bunq says that, after seeing off last week's attack, it has been focusing on finding the perpetrator.

"As we got closer he decided to step forward himself. He, J., just visited our office to apologise for his actions. He is 18 and still in school. He apologised sincerely."

The bank has decided not to press charges, "which could result in one year of prison time along with hefty fines. Effectively destroying his life."

Instead, for the "youthful sin", J has agreed to carry out a week of community service for Amnesty International.

According to local publication RTLZ, J bought a botnet to carry out the attack in response to a recent move by Bunq to hike its monthly fees from EUR1 to EUR7.99 month.

ChannelsSECURITYMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING

Comments: (2)

Russell Bell
Russell Bell - Fastbase Ltd - Wellington | 18 September, 2017, 02:35

What apology did the bank offer for the 800% fee hike ?  That's the real crime here.

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 18 September, 2017, 14:48 Russell, it's a 700% increase and the bank owes no apology.
Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Dutch mobile bank bunq moves into Germany and releases open API

Dutch mobile bank bunq moves into Germany and releases open API

09 March 2017  |  7933 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 12 linkedin
Russian banks hit by DDoS wave

Russian banks hit by DDoS wave

11 November 2016  |  5850 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 8 linkedin
Teenager avoids conviction for CommBank DDoS attack

Teenager avoids conviction for CommBank DDoS attack

19 August 2016  |  8538 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 3 linkedin
Hacker group hits Greek banks with DDoS extortion campaign

Hacker group hits Greek banks with DDoS extortion campaign

02 December 2015  |  5491 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Bunq - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.sibos.comvisit www.capgemini.comvisit www.temenos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27253 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11415 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10610 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8796 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7859 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Development Director

A minimum of £200K (not a limiting factor)
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter