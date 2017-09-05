Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

Nasdaq to buy data provider eVestment for $705m

05 September 2017  |  3230 views  |  0 NASDAQ Trading screen

Exchange operator Nasdaq has struck a $705 million deal to buy eVestment, a data, content and analytics platform for institutional investors.

EVestment provides a database for both traditional and alternative investment strategies, including as many as 2800 individual data points on more than 74,000 investment vehicles, on a subscription-based SaaS recurring revenue model which has delivered double-digit organic revenue growth.

The cash and debt deal - set to close in the fourth quarter - boosts Nasdaq's global information services unit, adding a business with more than 2000 clients, including 92% of the top asset managers, 76% of the top consulting firms and 80% of the top 20 pension funds.

Adena Friedman, CEO, Nasdaq, says: "The strategic alignment of eVestment with Nasdaq’s complementary technology and services to the global institutional investment industry, including our surveillance technology, Smarts, our recent Analytics Hub launch, as well as our long standing operation of the Mutual Fund Quotation Service, will further expand our buy side relationships, accelerate our growth opportunities, and advance our objectives to deliver proprietary analytics to our clients.”
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsFINDEXMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Nasdaq acquires behavioural science startup Sybenetix

Nasdaq acquires behavioural science startup Sybenetix

25 July 2017  |  7588 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
Nasdaq joins €7M funding round in French blockchain outfit Stratumn

Nasdaq joins €7M funding round in French blockchain outfit Stratumn

09 June 2017  |  17304 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 7 linkedin
Nasdaq calls for market reform to help smaller firms

Nasdaq calls for market reform to help smaller firms

05 May 2017  |  5803 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 1 linkedin
Machine intelligence to transform industry - Nasdaq chief

Machine intelligence to transform industry - Nasdaq chief

31 January 2017  |  18059 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 14 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Nasdaq OMX Group - all news
eVestment Analytics - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.capgemini.comvisit www.ncr.comRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27251 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11411 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8794 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7858 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, Investment Software (London)

Competitive base, double ote, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter