03 October 2017
Briton extradited from Germany over bank cyberattacks

31 August 2017  |  9269 views  |  0 cyber attack

Daniel Kaye, a 29 year old from Surrey, has been extradited from Germany to face allegations that he was responsible for a series of cyberattacks against two UK high street banks - Lloyds and Barclays.

According to the accusations of the National Crime Agency (NCA), Kaye used a botnet called Mirai#14 to attack and blackmail the two banks back in January.

Kaye has also been accused of "endangering human welfare" after an alleged cyberattack against Liberia's biggest internet provider Lonestar MTN, according to an investigation by the NCA and German authorities.

In total he faces nine charges under the Computer Misuse Act, two charges of blackmail and one charge of possession of criminal property. 

Kaye was returned to the UK by NCA officers under a European Arrest Warrant on Wednesday and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.   

