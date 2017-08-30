Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

Mastercard turns phones into contactless payments terminals

30 August 2017  |  21213 views  |  1 Mastercard logo

Mastercard is prepping a pilot that will see small businesses in Poland able to accept contactless payments with only a smartphone.

Starting in the Autumn, the trial will see several hundred small and micro businesses from all over Poland accept contactless card and mobile payments of up to PLN50 using just a phone and dedicated app - no dongle.

Mastercard is working with Elavon, Mobeewave and Polskie ePłatności on the project, for which it says it has developed "specific security principles".

Poland has a strong contactless base but a recent study commissioned by the Polish Foundation for Development of Cashless Payments shows that among entrepreneurs that gave up card or mobile payments, 36% did so because of the associated costs.

"Innovations such as this can help streamline processes, increase service availability, and reduce time and costs, benefiting small merchants and consumers," says Rafał Gołębiewski, country manager, Poland, Elavon.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSECURITYMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSCARDS
KeywordsEFTPOS

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 31 August, 2017, 11:36

Hurry up PIN on Glass... a world without mPOS dongles is beckoning.  First step to the death of the traditional POS Terminal?

 

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Fitbit brings NFC payments to Ionic smartwatch

Fitbit brings NFC payments to Ionic smartwatch

28 August 2017  |  11299 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 21 linkedin
Mastercard rolls out mobile order and pay platform to six new markets

Mastercard rolls out mobile order and pay platform to six new markets

27 February 2017  |  6960 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 23 linkedin
Visa and Mastercard strike wallet tokenisation deal

Visa and Mastercard strike wallet tokenisation deal

15 December 2016  |  14737 views  |  1 comments | 31 tweets | 38 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Elavon - all news
MasterCard - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.capgemini.comvisit www.abe-eba.euRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27250 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11411 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8793 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7853 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, GRC Solutions (London)

Competitive base, double ote, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter