Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Mobile contactless spending accelerating in UK

17 August 2017  |  17822 views  |  2 samsungpay

Mobile tap-and-pay spending is accelerating on the high street, spurred by the growing popularity of contactless payments at the point-of-sale, according to new data from Worldpay.

Worldpay transactional data indicates that mobile contactless payments topped £370 million in the first six months of 2017, a whopping 336% year on year rise in spending.

The use of mobile devices to make in-store payments has been growing steadily since the UK launch of Apple Pay in 2015, but according to Worldpay it is only really in the past 12 months that the technology has begun to gain widespread acceptance beyond ‘early adopters,’ further fuelled by the launch of Android Pay in 2016 and Samsung Pay earlier this year.

James Frost, UK CMO, Worldpay, comments: “Mobile spending has shaken off the novelty tag, and is breaking its own spending records virtually every month. Granted there’s still some way to go before we start cutting up our cards and chucking away our wallets, but it’s easy to see why everyone from start-ups to tech giants is eager to have a stake in the technology.”

Supermarkets and grocery stores continue to dominate the mobile tap and pay market, accounting for 55% of total spend so far in 2017. Londoners still spend the most on their mobiles, but the proportion of transactions concentrated around the Capital has reduced from 32% at the end of 2016, to 28% in 2017, as adoption becomes more widespread across the UK.

Spending on all forms of contactless systems now accounts for 38% of all non-cash transactions in the UK. Total contactless spend in 2017 reached £9bn up to June, compared to £10bn throughout the whole of 2016.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGCARDSMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTS
KeywordsEFTPOS

Comments: (2)

Jeremy Light
Jeremy Light - Accenture - London | 17 August, 2017, 09:43

At this rate, UK mobile contactless will hit 3bn transactions in 2020, the same level as plastic card contactless last year.

Total UK contactless transactions are on course to hit 6bn - 9bn transactions this year.

Some big changes going on in how UK consumers pay.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Nicolas Raffin
Nicolas Raffin - OT - Paris | 01 September, 2017, 14:58

Jeremy Light : indeed. WOuld you have statistics showing more precise customer behaviors : % of those "tap" (mobile or cards) transactions that replace a "dip" (insert card + type PIN)  and % that replace cash, which I think is what the whole payment industry is really interested in. Thx

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Uneasy sits the crown as cash use continues decline

Uneasy sits the crown as cash use continues decline

11 August 2017  |  11567 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 8 linkedin
Contactless sheds growing pains as tenth anniversary looms

Contactless sheds growing pains as tenth anniversary looms

01 August 2017  |  9191 views  |  1 comments | 12 tweets | 15 linkedin
Mobile payments taking off for contactless commuting

Mobile payments taking off for contactless commuting

06 July 2017  |  11905 views  |  1 comments | 22 tweets | 20 linkedin
Debit cards set to overtake cash in the UK three years ahead of schedule

Debit cards set to overtake cash in the UK three years ahead of schedule

25 May 2017  |  10880 views  |  3 comments | 28 tweets | 30 linkedin
Samsung Pay finally arrives in UK

Samsung Pay finally arrives in UK

16 May 2017  |  8210 views  |  1 comments | 22 tweets | 27 linkedin
Brits warm to mobile tap and pay

Brits warm to mobile tap and pay

28 February 2017  |  8311 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 13 linkedin
Contactless card payments becoming 'second-nature' to EU consumers

Contactless card payments becoming 'second-nature' to EU consumers

10 November 2016  |  12146 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 38 linkedin
Android Pay launches in the UK

Android Pay launches in the UK

18 May 2016  |  9849 views  |  2 comments | 22 tweets | 20 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

WorldPay - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.temenos.comvisit www.abe-eba.euvisit www.sibos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27249 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11410 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8792 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7852 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter