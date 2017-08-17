Mobile contactless spending accelerating in UK

Mobile tap-and-pay spending is accelerating on the high street, spurred by the growing popularity of contactless payments at the point-of-sale, according to new data from Worldpay.

Worldpay transactional data indicates that mobile contactless payments topped £370 million in the first six months of 2017, a whopping 336% year on year rise in spending.



The use of mobile devices to make in-store payments has been growing steadily since the UK launch of Apple Pay in 2015, but according to Worldpay it is only really in the past 12 months that the technology has begun to gain widespread acceptance beyond ‘early adopters,’ further fuelled by the launch of Android Pay in 2016 and Samsung Pay earlier this year.



James Frost, UK CMO, Worldpay, comments: “Mobile spending has shaken off the novelty tag, and is breaking its own spending records virtually every month. Granted there’s still some way to go before we start cutting up our cards and chucking away our wallets, but it’s easy to see why everyone from start-ups to tech giants is eager to have a stake in the technology.”



Supermarkets and grocery stores continue to dominate the mobile tap and pay market, accounting for 55% of total spend so far in 2017. Londoners still spend the most on their mobiles, but the proportion of transactions concentrated around the Capital has reduced from 32% at the end of 2016, to 28% in 2017, as adoption becomes more widespread across the UK.



Spending on all forms of contactless systems now accounts for 38% of all non-cash transactions in the UK. Total contactless spend in 2017 reached £9bn up to June, compared to £10bn throughout the whole of 2016.