Barclaycard International names former Citi digital payments chief Rodrigues CEO

Barclays has appointed Citi digital payments exec Barry Rodrigues chief executive officer of its Barclaycard International unit.

Following 25 years at American Express, Rodrigues has spent the last six years at Citi, most recently as head of digital payments at the global consumer bank, responsible for the strategy, design and execution of next-generation payment technology across both digital commerce and money transmission.



His team was also responsible for negotiating and managing strategic payment partnerships with digital players and led Citi’s tokenization efforts and integration with the Zelle P2P payments platform.



Based in New York, Rodrigues will take on his new role in November, reporting directly to Barclays International president Tim Throsby. He takes on a unit serving more than 16 million consumers worldwide, providing branded and co-branded credit cards, lending and retail deposit services and business-to-business solutions to clients.



Says Rodrigues: "This is a time of immense change in our industry, but this brings enormous opportunity for any organisation that is able to adapt and respond to customer and client demands. Barclaycard has been at the forefront of payments innovation for more than 50 years and continues to be a leader in this arena. I look forward to working with the team to build on their past successes and deliver continuing growth in the future.”