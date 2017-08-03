Login | Sign up |Help
03 August 2017
visit www.finastra.com
» View all news Next story »

Former Deutsche COO takes stake in DLT venture Cobalt

5 hours ago  |  1424 views  |  0 One way sign

Cobalt, the FX post-trade processing network based on shared ledger technology, has closed an investment from Henry Ritchotte, the former Deutsche Bank COO who will also become a member of the startup's strategic advisory board.

Ritchotte spent over two decades at Deutsche Bank where he was a member of the management board and group executive committee acting as chief operating officer and chief digital officer. Departing the giant German bank in late 2016, Richotte has since set up his own fintech fund, RitMir Ventures to invest in products and services transforming finance through disruptive regulatory and technology driven business models.

Cobalt is among a clutch of firms bidding to use shared ledger technology to drive down reconiciliation costs and improve operations in the post-trade space. The firm's platform, set up by by currency trading veterans Andy Coyne and Adrian Patten, delivers a private peer-to-peer network that aims to slash back office costs in FX markets by providing a single, shared view of a transaction to trading cunterparties.

Set to launch later this year, there are currently 22 beta participants on Cobalt’s peer-to-peer network including Citi, which became a Cobalt investor in 2016, and technology partners including SETL, First Derivatives and Tradepoint. Citadel Securities and XTX Markets have been lined up as launch partners for the live implementation.

Say Ritchotte: “There has been comparatively little investment in post-trade over the past few decades. Cobalt’s network is an elegant solution that provides significant benefits for users and will reshape the industry as we know it. I look forward to working with the leadership team on their fresh approach to the post-trade challenges shared by all FX participants.”

Richotte joins a distinguished team of former Wall Street heavyweights on Cobalt's board, including Charlotte Crosswell, former Nasdaq NLX CEO, who signed up as a strategic advisor in December 2016.
ChannelsPOST-TRADE & OPSBLOCKCHAINWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsFINDEXFOREIGN EXCHANGEPEOPLERECONCILIATION

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Blockchain-based trade matching engine gets the nod from ING

Blockchain-based trade matching engine gets the nod from ING

01 August 2017  |  6082 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 15 linkedin
Cobalt attracts new launch partners to post-trade currency network

Cobalt attracts new launch partners to post-trade currency network

11 May 2017  |  5880 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 4 linkedin
Citi backs blockchain startup

Citi backs blockchain startup

15 December 2016  |  13235 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 13 linkedin
Not a prototype or POC; CobaltDL to deploy SETL ledger at live launch

Not a prototype or POC; CobaltDL to deploy SETL ledger at live launch

26 October 2016  |  5294 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 3 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Cobalt - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.niceactimize.comdownload the paper nowdownload the paper now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
PSF lays down blueprint for new UK payments architecturePSF lays down blueprint for new UK payment...
9985 views comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Digital sales reach record high at BBVADigital sales reach record high at BBVA
9090 views comments | 19 tweets | 24 linkedin
Andy Murray joins Revolut crowdfunding roundAndy Murray joins Revolut crowdfunding rou...
8615 views comments | 6 tweets | 4 linkedin
SEC told to improve cyber attack defencesSEC told to improve cyber attack defences
8577 views comments | 10 tweets | 11 linkedin
Euroclear backs away from gold bullion blockchain projectEuroclear backs away from gold bullion blo...
8496 views comments | 7 tweets | 14 linkedin

Featured job

Principal in Market Infrastructure Development (Testing), Market Infrastructure Development Division


Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter