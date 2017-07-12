Seismic Foundry sizes up fintech startups in capital markets

Co-founded by five seasoned veterans of the capital markets space, Seismic Foundry is jumping aboard the fintech funding train, capitalising on tax-efficient Seed Enterprise Investment Schemes (SEIS) and EIS to attract investment capital for promising fledgeling startups.

Incorporated in May, Seismic is backed by a formidable team of industry experts, including Bill Templer, Brendan Bradley, Cathryn Lyall, Dave Feltes and Jeff Gale.



Operating in stealth mode, the group has been scouting out promising startups with a focus on capital markets. The co-founders are aiming to bring their experience to bear in providing business development, contacts, consultancy, governance and strategy planning to fintech startups that cross their sphere of influence.



The firm is also working with City investors to develop a fintech-focused SEIS and EIS fund, offering tax-efficient benefits to individuals who invest.



In a brief mission statement outlining its ambitions, Seismic states: "Our collaborative partnership driven environment ensures that firms in which funds are invested have a shareholder base already involved in capital markets.



"Given the large number of start-ups and new technology initiatives, Seismic Foundry will also provide a Fintech Information service, which aggregates, filters and distils information on fintech start-ups for our retained clients."