Ingenico invests in conversational commerce startup Joinedapp

Ingenico has led a seed funding round for Californian conversational commerce outfit Joinedapp.

Founded in 2016, Joinedapp's chatbot technology provides merchants with the means to connect with consumers over popular messaging platforms to engage, browse and pay for products direct. The firm has been working with Ingenico for some months on an experimental project to embed the latter's ePayments Connect technology to provide a seamless in-app checkout experience for merchants and customers.



Michel Léger, EVP innovation at Ingenico, says: “By embedding payments directly into bots, merchants remove conversion-killing steps from the purchase process and enable a seamless consumer experience. We are also convinced that Joinedapp’s channel-agnostic platform is a key market differentiator with a very high potential for merchants.”



Details of the financing were not disclosed although Joinedapp has just released a form D filing regarding $2.66 million equity financing, of which 36.45% of the total, amounting to $970,335, has so far been taken.