Vietnam's TPBank to roll out video bank branches

Vietnam's TPBank is to augment its branch network with the introduction of tech-oriented, small-scale video banking branches.

TPBank has already opened 12 'LiveBank' branches and plans to roll out a further 50 of the pods over the course of the next year.



Developed by UK and Bangkok-based Scale360, the digital branch enables TPBank customers to deposit cash and make basic loan applications, or chat with an advisor via an integrated video link.



Customers can upload any required documents using a built-in scanner, securely verify their identity and log-in to their account using biometric authentication, and print application forms for financial products.



"The introduction of our LiveBank service is an important element of our digital strategy," says Dinh Van Chien, deputy CEO and head of retail banking, TPBank "We aim to improve our customer’s experience with better accessibility to our products and services, as we need to adapt to fit our customer’s lifestyles."





