 
Login | Sign up |Help
07 June 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Vietnam's TPBank to roll out video bank branches

21 hours ago  |  2154 views  |  0 TPBank LiveBank

Vietnam's TPBank is to augment its branch network with the introduction of tech-oriented, small-scale video banking branches.

TPBank has already opened 12 'LiveBank' branches and plans to roll out a further 50 of the pods over the course of the next year.

Developed by UK and Bangkok-based Scale360, the digital branch enables TPBank customers to deposit cash and make basic loan applications, or chat with an advisor via an integrated video link.

Customers can upload any required documents using a built-in scanner, securely verify their identity and log-in to their account using biometric authentication, and print application forms for financial products.

"The introduction of our LiveBank service is an important element of our digital strategy," says Dinh Van Chien, deputy CEO and head of retail banking, TPBank "We aim to improve our customer’s experience with better accessibility to our products and services, as we need to adapt to fit our customer’s lifestyles."

ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsBRANCH BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Lloyds shrinks hundreds of branches

Lloyds shrinks hundreds of branches

03 April 2017  |  4890 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 14 linkedin
Piraeus Bank opens automated 'e-branches'

Piraeus Bank opens automated 'e-branches'

14 March 2017  |  4259 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 7 linkedin
India to redefine ATMs as bank branches

India to redefine ATMs as bank branches

12 October 2016  |  5545 views  |  2 comments | 6 tweets | 10 linkedin
POSB branch banking goes round-the-clock with new Video Teller Machine

POSB branch banking goes round-the-clock with new Video Teller Machine

25 August 2016  |  5463 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 17 linkedin
FNB opens branch inside a shipping container

FNB opens branch inside a shipping container

03 August 2016  |  4950 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 12 linkedin
Floating bank branch sets sail in Indonesia

Floating bank branch sets sail in Indonesia

07 August 2015  |  8560 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 8 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit www.wavestone-advisors.co.ukvisit dh.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Fifteen startups selected for EBAday Fintech PavillionFifteen startups selected for EBAday Finte...
11360 views comments | 8 tweets | 8 linkedin
In race to bring blockchain to financial markets, developers embrace open-sourceIn race to bring blockchain to financial m...
9844 views comments | 29 tweets | 14 linkedin
Lucozade hands out contactless bottles to London commutersLucozade hands out contactless bottles to...
8135 views comments | 15 tweets | 14 linkedin
HSBC boards the robo-advice trainHSBC boards the robo-advice train
7738 views comments | 15 tweets | 10 linkedin
Kmart suffers another card data breachKmart suffers another card data breach
7284 views comments | 7 tweets | 6 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter