 
Login | Sign up |Help
06 June 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

OCBC Bank rolls out HR app and chatbot for employees

22 hours ago  |  4326 views  |  0 OCBC Bank HR app

OCBC Bank is putting HR in the pockets of its employees with a mobile app and chatbot integrated with the bank's human resources information system.

Employees can ask the chatbot, dubbed 'Buddy', HR-related questions based on their individual profiles - eg 'how much holiday do I have outstanding?' and 'what's happened to my expense claim?' - and get accurate responses immediately.

The app also enables staff to apply for holidays, track and submit expense reimbursement claims, browse internal job postings and access the bank's employee directory.

Queries can either be typed into a chat window or spoken. As with Apple’s virtual personal assistant, Siri, ‘Buddy’ has human-like conversational skills and natural language processing capabilities, and is able to interpret questions and answer them in plain English.



The app and integrated chatbot was developed in two months by a team of five developers using agile methodologies in conjuntion with the HR department and staff feedback.

Jason Ho, head of group human resources, OCBC Bank, says: “The internal feedback was that our apps for customers are innovative and useful, so we thought: ‘Why not channel our bank’s digital capabilities and technological expertise into developing intuitive and easy-to-use apps for our employees too?’ This is all the more apt as mobile phones have become an indispensable gadget for everyone, and the HR app readily complements this modern lifestyle.”

HR In Your Pocket is currently available on iOS devices only with access enabled via biometric Touch ID. An Android version is already in the works and future iterations include integration with the bank's learning management system to enable employees to view and apply for courses via their mobile.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsDEVELOPERHUMAN RESOURCES

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Trust me, I'm a banker: OCBC exec takes lie detector test live on Facebook

Trust me, I'm a banker: OCBC exec takes lie detector test live on Facebook

07 April 2017  |  4906 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 10 linkedin
OCBC Bank launches Emma, the mortgage chatbot

OCBC Bank launches Emma, the mortgage chatbot

05 April 2017  |  10165 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 21 linkedin
OCBC Bank partners WeInvest for robo-advisory pilot

OCBC Bank partners WeInvest for robo-advisory pilot

07 March 2017  |  5215 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 4 linkedin
OCBC enables cash transfers via Siri and iMessage

OCBC enables cash transfers via Siri and iMessage

28 October 2016  |  11247 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 15 linkedin
OCBC Bank to begin customer trials of accelerator graduate apps

OCBC Bank to begin customer trials of accelerator graduate apps

04 August 2016  |  4439 views  |  0 comments | 4 linkedin
DBS to roll out voice authentication; OCBC to take biometrics nationwide

DBS to roll out voice authentication; OCBC to take biometrics nationwide

24 May 2016  |  6902 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 12 linkedin
OCBC opens developer portal for API access

OCBC opens developer portal for API access

17 May 2016  |  5676 views  |  3 comments | 3 tweets | 11 linkedin
OCBC Bank launches fintech innovation unit and accelerator

OCBC Bank launches fintech innovation unit and accelerator

01 February 2016  |  6224 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 1 linkedin
Singapore's OCBC lets customers send money to Facebook friends

Singapore's OCBC lets customers send money to Facebook friends

12 May 2014  |  9354 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 21 linkedin
OCBC Bank links CRM system to cash machine network

OCBC Bank links CRM system to cash machine network

21 May 2004  |  7322 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit www.capgemini.com/worldreportsvisit www.response.ncr.comvisit www.wavestone-advisors.co.uk

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Fifteen startups selected for EBAday Fintech PavillionFifteen startups selected for EBAday Finte...
9935 views comments | 8 tweets | 8 linkedin
In race to bring blockchain to financial markets, developers embrace open-sourceIn race to bring blockchain to financial m...
9157 views comments | 29 tweets | 14 linkedin
BNP Paribas jumps into virtual realityBNP Paribas jumps into virtual reality
8369 views comments | 23 tweets | 25 linkedin
Lucozade hands out contactless bottles to London commutersLucozade hands out contactless bottles to...
7692 views comments | 14 tweets | 13 linkedin
First Data acquires CardConnectFirst Data acquires CardConnect
7423 views comments | 11 tweets | 7 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter