 
Login | Sign up |Help
01 June 2017
Book a meeting today
» View all news Next story »

Mobile money provides boost to Kenyan farmers

4 hours ago  |  1102 views  |  0 Africa

Ditching cash in favour of mobile payments for loan repayments provides huge benefits to Kenyan farmers, reducing costs, uncertainty, inefficiency and insecurity, a new UN study shows.

Written by the UN-based Better Than Cash Alliance, the paper shows how agriculture non-profit One Acre Fund and Citi Inclusive Finance helped farmers reap the benefits of digitising their loan repayments.

Of 250 Kenyan farmers quizzed, 100% say that they prefer using M-Pesa mobile payments to cash, citing transparency and convenience as the main benefits. Processing times for repayments have been slashed from 12 to 16 days to two to four days, with farmers knowing immediately when their payments are received.

As one farmer explained, in the old system, "you didn’t know if the money had arrived, and you used to get confirmation after a week. Now, the very day [after I make a payment] I get an SMS with my name on it, and my balance has reduced."

Meanwhile, One Acre says that mobile has contributed to an 85% decrease in the instances of repayment fraud, with anecdotal reports indicating farmers (particularly female farmers) and staff feel safer because the risks of holding cash are reduced. Mobile technology has also contributed to an 80% fall in processing costs, while the amount of time staff spend working on collections has fallen 46%.

Oswell Kahonde, Africa regional lead, Better Than Cash Alliance, says: "Digital payments are essential to building sustainable business models and creating long-term impact. By enabling smallholder farmers to make and receive payments digitally, we are creating transparency and accountability which translates to numerous benefits and empowers people to take control of their finances.”

Read the case study:» Download the document now 574.5 kb (Chrome HTML Document)
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Visa takes on M-Pesa with Kenyan mobile payments service

Visa takes on M-Pesa with Kenyan mobile payments service

13 September 2016  |  9696 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 18 linkedin
Mexico joins Better Than Cash Alliance

Mexico joins Better Than Cash Alliance

24 June 2016  |  6172 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 7 linkedin
India joins Better Than Cash Alliance

India joins Better Than Cash Alliance

02 September 2015  |  7860 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 10 linkedin
Equity Bank takes on M-Pesa with mobile money launch

Equity Bank takes on M-Pesa with mobile money launch

21 July 2015  |  7373 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 8 linkedin
Malawi takes steps to create a digital payments ecosystem

Malawi takes steps to create a digital payments ecosystem

30 April 2015  |  14377 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 10 linkedin
Rwanda makes cashless push in bid to increase financial inclusion

Rwanda makes cashless push in bid to increase financial inclusion

30 October 2014  |  13765 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 6 linkedin
'Better Than Cash Alliance' to push e-payments in fight against poverty

'Better Than Cash Alliance' to push e-payments in fight against poverty

20 September 2012  |  6831 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

Citi - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit dh.comvisit www.response.ncr.comvisit www.events.sap.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Did someone cancel the fintech revolution?Did someone cancel the fintech revolution?
17115 views comments | 67 tweets | 42 linkedin
Bank of America preps data sharing serviceBank of America preps data sharing service
9305 views comments | 22 tweets | 22 linkedin
Bank of Canada says DLT not ready for interbank payment systemBank of Canada says DLT not ready for inte...
8828 views comments | 27 tweets | 25 linkedin
Worldpay creates VR payments prototypeWorldpay creates VR payments prototype
8795 views comments | 14 tweets | 16 linkedin
Debit cards set to overtake cash in the UK three years ahead of scheduleDebit cards set to overtake cash in the UK...
8608 views comments | 26 tweets | 29 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter