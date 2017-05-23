Login | Sign up |Help
23 May 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

UK digital challenger CivilisedBank gets licence

1 hour ago  |  912 views  |  0 Green light

Branchless CivilisedBank has received a licence from the Bank of England ahead of a planned launch early next year.

Focused on the UK SME market and funded by retail savings, CivilisedBank will serve businesses through savings and loans, transaction banking, overdrafts, current accounts with deposits and foreign exchange.

The new bank will not have branches but will operate through a network of 'Local Bankers' that will work to build up one-to-one relationships with SMEs. Within five years, it plans to have one of these bankers in every major town and city on the UK.

The venture is being led by chairman Chris Jolly, a former MD with Merrill Lynch, and CEO Gordon Dow, who has worked for Santander and RBS.

Says Dow: "What makes CivilisedBank different is that we are offering a genuinely new service that isn’t currently offered by either traditional or online-only banks. Our customers will benefit from an innovative, yet secure digital platform, as well as being able to build an open and transparent relationship with a Local Banker."
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGSTART UPS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Branchless challenger CivilisedBank comes out of stealth mode

Branchless challenger CivilisedBank comes out of stealth mode

09 March 2015  |  7890 views  |  2 comments | 15 tweets | 10 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Bank of England - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Download the paper nowVisit www.capgemini.com/worldreportsvisit dh.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Time for data-driven banking to come of ageTime for data-driven banking to come of ag...
8710 views comments | 28 tweets | 35 linkedin
Google and PayPal partner for mobile shopping by fingerprintGoogle and PayPal partner for mobile shopp...
8650 views comments | 27 tweets | 27 linkedin
Banks must get on AI bandwagon now – new Finextra researchBanks must get on AI bandwagon now – new F...
8410 views comments | 22 tweets | 31 linkedin
Twins fool HSBC voice biometrics - BBCTwins fool HSBC voice biometrics - BBC
8363 views comments | 20 tweets | 24 linkedin
DrnkPay app blocks credit cards if you've had too much to drinkDrnkPay app blocks credit cards if you've...
7440 views comments | 14 tweets | 15 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter