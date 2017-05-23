Red-faced Carney joshes with e-mail prankster

Bank of England governor Mark Carney is the latest top banker to have fallen victim to an e-mail prankster, joking with the culprit about the drinking habits of former governor Eddie George.

Another top UK banker who should know better has been Staley'd. More details to follow later today. — EMAIL PRANKSTER. (@SINON_REBORN) May 23, 2017

Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney. Apparently is not up for the type of party I like to throw. pic.twitter.com/6Iam49A5rA — EMAIL PRANKSTER. (@SINON_REBORN) May 23, 2017

Operating under the Twitter handle @sinon_reborn, the man who caught out Barclays CEO Jes Staley with a hoax e-mail purportedly from chairman John McFarlane, tweeted this morning of another coup.The victim this time round was Bank of England boss Mark Carney, who was duped into a conversation when he received a bogus e-mail purporting to be from Anthony Habgood, the chairman of the Court of the Bank of England.As with Staley, the anonymous hoaxer had set up a fake e-mail account, anthonyhapgood@hotmail.com and added a 'Sent from my iPhone' footer to avoid corporate boiler plating of official e-mail accounts.The full text of the exchange was then posted on Twitter.The entrapment is likely to cause red faces at the Bank of England, which oversees the cyber-security practices of UK financial institutions.Barclays has already moved to amend its e-mail security after Staley was lured into a passionate exchange of views with a fake gmail account bearing the chairman's handle.