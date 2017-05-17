Login | Sign up |Help
17 May 2017
Capco sues former UK boss for £145 million

FIS-owned consultancy Capco is suing its former UK boss Andrew Tarver for £145 million over allegations that he stole clients and conspired to cover up the evidence.

According to court submissions seen by UK news sheet, the Evening Standard, Tarver and his colleagues are accused of conspiring to “divert” clients, business opportunities and even intellectual property to start-ups they formed “in secret”.

Capco alleges that Tarver's actions led to the closure of Bold Rocket, a startup ecosystem business it set up in an effort to diversify its operations and attract potential high-growth clients from outside the financial services industry.

Tarver stepped down as Capco's UK chief exectuive in 2014 to take over the reins at Bold Rocket.

Capco alleges that while running Bold Rocket, Tarver secretly set up a number of competitive businesses that succeeded in winning over potential Capco client business.

Tarver, who was fired for 'gross misconduct' in 2015, is fighting the charges.

