Login | Sign up |Help
10 May 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

BNP Paribas to become startup bank for Parisian version of Silicon Valley

25 minutes ago  |  219 views  |  0 Eifel tower

BNP Paribas is to locate its Plug and Play accelerator at Parisian startup campus Station F as part of a partnership programme that will see the bank become a first port of call to meet the financing needs of emerging technology firms at the site.

Established in Paris’ 13th district, Station F has the space to accommodate up to 1000 startups, providing a rich ecosystem for emerging tech firms to collaborate and share experiences.

BNP Paribas in partnership with Silicon Valley's Plug and Play is currently on the hunt for an initial batch of ten startups to join its three-month programme, which will be run twice yearly and include all the usual accelerator benefits of mentorship, business development and fundraising opportunities.

Saeed Amidi founder and CEO of Plug and Play, says of Station F: “I believe it will become the hot spot of all startups and all corporate innovation, not only for Paris and France, but for Europe as a whole. It will be a great pleasure to connect Station F to Plug and Play’s HQ in Silicon Valley where we have been helping, accelerating and investing in startups for more than 10 years."

As well as locating its accelerator at the campus, BNP Paribas will also become a reference bank for the startups and digital workers at Station F, covering requirements ranging from day-to-day financial management needs all the way through to corporate finance arrangements provided by Group subsidiaries specialising in IPOs and equity capital deals.

Marie Claire Capobianco, head of BNP Paribas French retail banking, says: ‟We currently provide over 2,000 company clients with tailored support under this specialised startup-oriented approach, which is unique in France. BNP Paribas is also able to offer the Hello bank! service range to the digital workers at Station F. So all the companies at Station F, plus their employees, will have immediate access to a specialised banking partner.”
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKINGSTART UPS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

BNP Paribas signs global Snapchat deal

BNP Paribas signs global Snapchat deal

03 May 2017  |  7731 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-Nickel

BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-Nickel

04 April 2017  |  9317 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
CaixaBank to open payment innovation hub with global partners

CaixaBank to open payment innovation hub with global partners

30 March 2017  |  8190 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 17 linkedin
BNP Paribas whittles down startup field for second annual accelerator

BNP Paribas whittles down startup field for second annual accelerator

20 March 2017  |  4211 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin
BNP Paribas builds a bridge to Silicon Valley

BNP Paribas builds a bridge to Silicon Valley

10 February 2017  |  5934 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 13 linkedin
BNP Paribas to double digital spending to EUR3 billion

BNP Paribas to double digital spending to EUR3 billion

07 February 2017  |  8249 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 28 linkedin
BNP Paribas takes stake in AI-based compliance startup

BNP Paribas takes stake in AI-based compliance startup

30 January 2017  |  9425 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 16 linkedin
BNP Paribas to develop prototypes with nine hackathon finalists

BNP Paribas to develop prototypes with nine hackathon finalists

09 December 2016  |  10078 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 16 linkedin
BNP Paribas takes stake in accelerator graduate PayCar

BNP Paribas takes stake in accelerator graduate PayCar

30 November 2016  |  5250 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
BNP Paribs opens up to startups

BNP Paribs opens up to startups

18 November 2016  |  7195 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 14 linkedin
BNP Paribas extends crowdfunding blockchain programme

BNP Paribas extends crowdfunding blockchain programme

19 September 2016  |  10410 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 15 linkedin
BNP Paribas open New York Innovation Zone

BNP Paribas open New York Innovation Zone

09 September 2016  |  7800 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 10 linkedin
BNP Paribas apoints custody and clearing head to lead new innovation lab

BNP Paribas apoints custody and clearing head to lead new innovation lab

22 June 2016  |  6309 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 9 linkedin
French firms to build post-trade blockchain infrastructure for SMEs

French firms to build post-trade blockchain infrastructure for SMEs

21 June 2016  |  7003 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 11 linkedin
BNP Paribas to broadcast hackathon on Periscope

BNP Paribas to broadcast hackathon on Periscope

16 June 2016  |  9015 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 3 linkedin
BNP Paribas embraces Silicon Valley through Plug and Play partnership

BNP Paribas embraces Silicon Valley through Plug and Play partnership

08 April 2016  |  8736 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 13 linkedin
BNP Paribas begins fintech accelerator programme

BNP Paribas begins fintech accelerator programme

24 March 2016  |  13895 views  |  0 comments | 31 tweets | 25 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

BNP Paribas - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit dh.comDownload the paper nowVisit capgemini.com

Who is commenting?

Ketharaman Swaminathan Ketharaman Swaminat... Commented on: The biggest threat to...
A Finextra member Gerard Hergenroeder Commented on: Core banking veterans...
Dinesh Katyal Dinesh Katyal Commented on: Bank of England to tak...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Barclays campaigns to...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Correspondent banking...

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Bitcoin set to go boomBitcoin set to go boom
21444 views comments | 33 tweets | 29 linkedin
Hackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid German bank accountsHackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid Ger...
10735 views comments | 18 tweets | 34 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBlockchain and Supply Chain Finance: the m...
8529 views 0 | 17 tweets | 7 linkedin
RBS gives AI a helping hand with 'hybrid bots'RBS gives AI a helping hand with 'hybrid b...
7787 views comments | 21 tweets | 9 linkedin
Fintech coalition formed to fight EBA plans to outlaw screen scrapingFintech coalition formed to fight EBA plan...
7230 views comments | 29 tweets | 21 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter