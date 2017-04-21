Plastc goes into meltdown

Plastc, an all-in-one card and mobile app that promised to put an end to bulging wallets and revolutionise the way we pay, has filed for bankruptcy three years after launch without shipping a single product.

The company had promised to roll out its first products in the Summer of 2015, banking $9 million in pre-orders from 80,000 prospective customers in the process.



Multiple missed deadlines later and the company says it is now exploring options to file Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection and will cease operations on 20 April. This follows a failure to close on two seperate funding rounds for $3.5 million and $6.75 million.



"Without the necessary capital to continue, all employees have been let go, which means that Customer Care and Social Media channels are unmanned or have been shut down," the company states. "We are disappointed and emotionally distraught, and while we know this is extremely disappointing for you, we want our backers to know that we did everything we could to make Plastc Card a reality."



Plastc goes the same way as Coin, another hotly-tipped startup that promised one card to rule them all, and similarly shut down last year.