 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

First Islamic fintech gets UK regulator's approval

19 hours ago  |  3580 views  |  0 Innovation

A London-based start-up claims it is the first shariah-compliant fintech to be given regulatory approval in the UK.

Yielders, an equity-based crowdfunding platform for UK property investment, was given the green light by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in early April.

The move has been interpreted as an attempt by the UK government to bolster London's fintech credentials in the wake of Brexit-tinged uncertainty and to establish the UK as the primary centre for Islamic finance outside of the Middle East.

The UK's efforts to woo fintechs and banks from the Islamic finance market have been further underlined by the Bank of England's recent development of a liquidity tool for shariah-compliant banks.  

Yielders founder and director Irfan Khan told Reuters that, following two years of discussion with the FCA and the Department for International Trade, "there's certainly movement in the UK to try to promote Islamic fintech and for fintech firms in the UK to show the route forward for a lot of the Middle Eastern market".

Yielders also conferred with the UK's Islamic Finance Council in order to prove that its platform and services were in accordance with shariah law. These conditions include a prohibition on charging interest or anything that could be considered gambling and have consequently made many Islamic finance firms uncompetitive in Western markets.

But this may yet usher in a wave of shariah-focused fintechs that seek to mitigate this uncompetitive foundation through the removal of back-office costs.

ChannelsRISK & REGULATIONSTART UPSBREXITRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsCROWDSOURCINGE-COMMERCEINVESTMENT PRODUCTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Brexit-scarred London fintech startups enquire about moving to Berlin

Brexit-scarred London fintech startups enquire about moving to Berlin

18 July 2016  |  11221 views  |  2 comments | 18 tweets | 17 linkedin
Emirates Islamic introduces Twitter banking

Emirates Islamic introduces Twitter banking

25 April 2016  |  6793 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 23 linkedin
London fintech investment in first three quarters surpasses 2014 total

London fintech investment in first three quarters surpasses 2014 total

08 October 2015  |  10267 views  |  0 comments | 31 tweets | 21 linkedin
Start-up support seen as critical to future of London fintech scene

Start-up support seen as critical to future of London fintech scene

11 April 2014  |  7252 views  |  2 comments | 13 tweets | 5 linkedin
Al Hilal Bank credit card with compass points to Mecca

Al Hilal Bank credit card with compass points to Mecca

23 October 2012  |  6193 views  |  2 comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin
Lloyds TSB introduces Shariah-compliant money transfer account

Lloyds TSB introduces Shariah-compliant money transfer account

24 January 2008  |  5495 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

Bank of England - all news
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10156 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8791 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8326 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8191 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6612 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter