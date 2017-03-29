 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

LSE and Deutsche Börse merger officially blocked by European Commission

29 March 2017  |  4612 views  |  0 STOP!

The European Commission has officially blocked the proposed mega-merger between the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse, citing competition concerns.

The writing has been on the wall for the faltering marriage since February after the LSE insisted that it would not cave to EU regulators' demands that it divest its 60% stake in Italian bond trading platform MTS.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, says: “The merger between Deutsche Börse and the London Stock Exchange would have significantly reduced competition by creating a de facto monopoly in the crucial area of clearing of fixed income instruments. As the parties failed to offer the remedies required to address our competition concerns, the Commission has decided to prohibit the merger.”

The LSE had already bent to earlier demands from competition authorities, agreeing to offload its French clearing business LCH.Clearnet. A deal with Euronext to take over the business will now also be terminated.

The Commission says that market tests of the proposed divestment indicated that the sale would have alleviated concerns relating to single stock equity derivatives, but failed to address the creation of a monopolistic hold on fixed income clearing.

The proposed merger has been under strain for some time, ever since the British public voted in favour of a break from the European Union. It is thus fitting that the Commission's blocking of the merger comes on the day that British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger Artilce 50 and formally begin the process of extraction from the EU.

Joachim Faber, chairman of Deutsche Börse says: “The prohibition is a setback for Europe, the Capital Markets Union and the bridge between continental Europe and Great Britain. A rare opportunity to create a global market infrastructure provider based in Europe and to strengthen the global competitiveness of Europe’s financial markets has been missed.”

With the deal now off the table, the two exchanges may find themselves wooed by bids from American rivals such as Intercontinental Exchange and CME Group.

The LSE will be most vulnerable to a take-over attempt from across the water says John Colley, Professor of Practice at Warwick Business and an expert on mega-mergers.

"Whilst the business is performing well at the moment there is very likely to be some fallout from Brexit. A weakened LSE may need to look west for a future partner and strategy," he says. "There is likely to be plenty of interest from that quarter where Chicago's Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has grown rapidly in recent years through acquisition. Dollar strength against Stirling and low costs of borrowing suggest that ICE will come calling very quickly. The LSE is now vulnerable to a bid following the failed merger and an ambivalent CEO."
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGTRADE EXECUTIONPOST-TRADE & OPSRISK & REGULATION
KeywordsMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

LSE and Deutsche B&#246;rse merger officially blocked by European Commission

LSE and Deutsche Börse merger officially blocked by European Commission

29 March 2017  |  4612 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 14 linkedin
HQ row fingered over likely LSE-Deutsche Bourse deal collapse

HQ row fingered over likely LSE-Deutsche Bourse deal collapse

28 February 2017  |  5835 views  |  0 comments | 1 linkedin
Euronext enters exclusive talks over acquisition of LCH.Clearnet SA

Euronext enters exclusive talks over acquisition of LCH.Clearnet SA

20 December 2016  |  7858 views  |  0 comments | 4 linkedin
Europe opens in-depth probe into LSE/Deutsche Bourse tie-up

Europe opens in-depth probe into LSE/Deutsche Bourse tie-up

28 September 2016  |  3933 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 7 linkedin
Brexit: Visa could move jobs to continent, LSE-Deutsche Bourse London HQ at risk

Brexit: Visa could move jobs to continent, LSE-Deutsche Bourse London HQ at risk

29 June 2016  |  7457 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 10 linkedin
As merger approaches, LSE and Deutsche Boerse eye job cuts and IT savings

As merger approaches, LSE and Deutsche Boerse eye job cuts and IT savings

01 June 2016  |  5013 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 7 linkedin
LSE and Deutsche Bourse confirm merger terms

LSE and Deutsche Bourse confirm merger terms

16 March 2016  |  8143 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 2 linkedin
ICE prepares counterbid for London Stock Exchange

ICE prepares counterbid for London Stock Exchange

01 March 2016  |  6993 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 6 linkedin
London Stock Exchange confirms merger talks with Deutsche Bourse

London Stock Exchange confirms merger talks with Deutsche Bourse

23 February 2016  |  8264 views  |  3 comments | 1 tweets | 3 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

London Stock Exchange - all news
Deutsche Börse - all news
European Commission - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10154 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8789 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8325 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8190 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter