 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

FS firms riddled with poor code

10 March 2017  |  5570 views  |  0 programming code

The financial services industry is putting itself at security risk thanks to poor quality software code, according to analysis from Cast.

Cast analysed over one billion lines of code across 1850 applications submitted by more than 325 organisations in eight countries, grading 'health factors' such as security and reliability.

The research shows that financial services firms are particularly susceptible to security risk, ranking as the worst sector, behind the likes of retail and telecoms and top scorer government.

"Lack of security architecture combined with porous code in legacy systems produce easy targets for hackers. This is especially concerning in financial services applications," says Bill Curtis, chief scientist, Cast Research Labs.

The research also shows that small teams of under 10 people perform best across most areas of structural quality, while teams over 20 do worst.

Adds Curtis: "Despite the push to ‘go digital’ our Crash Report findings indicate there is a significant amount of bad code lingering in enterprise systems. The takeaway for IT is clear: poor software quality is exposing many businesses to excessive risk."
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGSECURITYRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsRESEARCH/ANALYSIS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8774 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8323 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter