 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

State Street takes the bull by the horns on gender diversity

08 March 2017  |  3296 views  |  0 Bully

State Street has placed a bronze statue of a daring young girl staring down Wall Street's iconic raging bull to celebrate International Women's Day.

The fund manager commissioned artist Kristen Visbal to create the statue, which will remain in place for one month, as part of a campaign to pressure companies to put more women in the boardroom.



Jill Mavro, head of strategic relationship group at State Street Global Advisors, says: "It’s time to improve gender diversity in corporate America. Promoting leadership opportunities for women in financial services, and all industries, provides companies with new perspectives and approaches that may lead to better business results."

She points to a recent MSCI study which showed that companies with strong female leadership generated a return on equity of 10.1% per year versus 7.4% for those without a critical mass of women at the top, a 36.4% increase of average return on equity. Other data shows that one out of every four Russell 3000 companies do not have even one woman on their board. And nearly 60% have fewer than 15% of their boards composed of women directors.

As part of the campaign, State Street is sending a letter to 3500 corporations calling for more gender diversity in the upper echelons of management, amid warnings that it will vote against boards that fail to take steps to push women up the leadership ladder.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Singapore gets robo-advisor for women

Singapore gets robo-advisor for women

05 January 2017  |  5883 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 6 linkedin
Advantage Ellevest as Venus Williams invests in robo-advisory service for women

Advantage Ellevest as Venus Williams invests in robo-advisory service for women

15 September 2016  |  5463 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
Fintech's dirty little secret: Gender diversity

Fintech's dirty little secret: Gender diversity

17 February 2016  |  9987 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 15 linkedin
Bank branch for women dubbed the Barbie Bank by critics

Bank branch for women dubbed the Barbie Bank by critics

01 December 2015  |  4634 views  |  3 comments | 9 tweets | 5 linkedin
Women in FinTech: Deanna Oppenheimer, founder of CameoWorks

Women in FinTech: Deanna Oppenheimer, founder of CameoWorks

29 May 2015  |  7196 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 5 linkedin
Women in FinTech - Amy Nauiokas, co-founder and president of the Anthemis Group

Women in FinTech - Amy Nauiokas, co-founder and president of the Anthemis Group

17 April 2015  |  6038 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 4 linkedin
Women in FinTech - Kitty Parry, founder of the Social Media Charter

Women in FinTech - Kitty Parry, founder of the Social Media Charter

13 March 2015  |  7955 views  |  1 comments | 11 tweets | 1 linkedin
Women of FinTech: Claire Cockerton, CEO Innovate Finance

Women of FinTech: Claire Cockerton, CEO Innovate Finance

27 February 2015  |  9143 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 3 linkedin
Citi partners LinkedIn to develop professional networking group for women

Citi partners LinkedIn to develop professional networking group for women

30 April 2012  |  9026 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

State Street Corporation - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8772 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8321 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter