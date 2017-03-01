 
11 April 2017
Thai stock exchange uses blockchain for new startup marketplace

01 March 2017

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is planning to launch a blockchain-based marketplace for startups later this year.

The platform, set to go live in the third quarter, will be open to institutional, high-net-worth and other experienced investors interested in trading in early-stage firms.

Santi Kiranand, chief marketing officer, SET, told the Bangkok Post: "As it is not a trading board, there is no regulator to verify their quality and investors must make investments by themselves."

However, startups looking to raise funds on the platform will need to register with authorities and have a single financial account.

