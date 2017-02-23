 
11 April 2017
Dutch banks face online security questions

23 February 2017

The vast majority of Dutch bank are failing to protect their .nl domain names with the latest security protocol, according to a report.

Internet registry SIDN examined more than 7000 .nl domains to see if they were protected with Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC).

While nearly half of those examined were using DNSSEC, the banking sector is way behind all other industries, with just six per cent of sites protected with the protocol.

Roelof Meijer, CEO, SIDN, says that the migration of banking from branches and ATMs to digital channels, and the sector's attraction to phishers and spoofers, makes its adoption of DNSSEC important.

"Banks should be the main users of DNSSEC security, but they scored for the second time in a row the worst of all investigated domains," he says.
