 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

ING and SocGen make blockchain-based oil trade

22 February 2017  |  13276 views  |  0 Outsourcing Strategies

ING and Societe Generale have teamed up with commodity trading house Mercuria to test the use of blockchain technology for a live oil trade.

Blockchain tech was used to sell an oil cargo shipment containing African crude three times on its way to China, with traders, banks as well as an agent and an inspector, all performing their role in the transaction directly on the 'Easy Trading Connect' platform.

Easy Trading Connect was last year’s winner of ING's Innovation Bootcamp, in which employees are challenged to come up with smart ideas for transforming banking. Teams with the best ideas are given the chance to turn their idea into reality with help of ING’s Innovation Studio.



With commodity trading and finance still heavily reliant on physical paper documents making their way across the globe, the partners say that the industry is ripe for an overhaul. The experiment found that by making efficiency gains in certain processes, the average total time for a bank to complete its role in the transaction could be slashed from approximately three hours to 25 minutes.

In addition, applying distributed ledger technology to the commodity trade financing chain can prevent issues such as documentary fraud and allows for the digitalisation of assets, claim the pilot participants.

Patrick Arnaud, MD, trade and commodity finance, ING, says: “The commodity finance industry is hampered by nature by inefficiencies and outdated procedures. By applying blockchain technology, we expect that we can eliminate a lot of these, making the overall process faster and more cost effective and the tests we have been able to carry out have proved this."

Federico Turegano, global head, natural resources and infrastructure, Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking adds: "The Easy Trading Connect platform allowed real-time access to information for all parties, eliminating the need for an acknowledgment process. It also keeps a full data record, which is useful for auditing and as well as having an intuitive navigation system and a well thought through design."

ChannelsTRADE EXECUTIONBLOCKCHAINWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsTRADE FINANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Northern Trust runs private equity fund on blockchain

Northern Trust runs private equity fund on blockchain

22 February 2017  |  13043 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 9 linkedin
BNY Mellon seeks blockchain experts for new emerging biz and tech team

BNY Mellon seeks blockchain experts for new emerging biz and tech team

22 February 2017  |  12303 views  |  1 comments | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin
ING aims to take blockchain experimentation to the next level

ING aims to take blockchain experimentation to the next level

31 January 2017  |  21393 views  |  1 comments | 37 tweets | 41 linkedin
BNY Mellon backs plan for blockchain IoT protocol

BNY Mellon backs plan for blockchain IoT protocol

30 January 2017  |  11370 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 10 linkedin
Nasdaq hails Estonian blockchain pilot for proxy voting

Nasdaq hails Estonian blockchain pilot for proxy voting

24 January 2017  |  5991 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 7 linkedin
Blockchain could slash investment banks' costs by 30%

Blockchain could slash investment banks' costs by 30%

17 January 2017  |  7390 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 23 linkedin
Seven banks plan blockchain platform for SMEs

Seven banks plan blockchain platform for SMEs

16 January 2017  |  17406 views  |  0 comments | 54 tweets | 51 linkedin
Blockchain impact timeline speeds up, massive cost savings forecast

Blockchain impact timeline speeds up, massive cost savings forecast

13 January 2017  |  16150 views  |  0 comments | 40 tweets | 39 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

ING - all news
Société Générale - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10152 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8771 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8321 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter