Innovate Finance issues call for input on industry sandbox

Innovate Finance is seeking input from UK financial services participants on the establishment of an industry sandbox, creating a neutral space where banks, fintech startups and the wider development community can share and extract data for off-market testing of new applications.





The startup membership association further holds that the virtual environment could become a bipartisan space where industry players could come together and resolve challenges the industry faces as a whole, including digital identity, authentication, fraud, and supervising AI algorithms.



The Financial Conduct Authority has already opened up a regulatory sandbox for firms of all sizes to test innovative products and services in a live environment. In April 2016 it invited Innovate Finance to lead a working group to explore options for an industry-led virtual sandbox.



The deadline for responding to the Call For Input is 10 March 2017, with the final view set to be published in April.