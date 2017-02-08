 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Man pleads guilty to part in $1.2 million malware heist

08 February 2017  |  3807 views  |  0 web spider

A Brooklyn man has pleaded guilty to running an unlicensed money transmission business to launder the proceeds from a malware attack that successfully pilfered $1.2 million from customer bank accounts.

According to court filings, the scheme involved sophisticated malware, which co-conspirators used to obtain unlawful access to victims’ bank accounts. The illegally obtained funds were then transferred via wire to the bank accounts of a network of individuals within the United States who, in turn, further transmitted the money, or portions of the money, either to additional US-based intermediaries or directly overseas.

As part of this scheme, Brooklyn-based Vyacheslav Khaimov received over $230,000 in funds fraudulently withdrawn from at least eight bank account takeover victims via wire transfers and cashier’s cheques from a network of intermediary 'mules'.

To date, the FBI has identified over $1.2 million in losses attributable to the malware scheme and more than $6 million in attempted losses.

FBI assistant director-in-charge Sweeney says: “Modern-day bank robbers no longer need a gunman and a getaway driver. Today, they just need a malware operator and money mules to carry out their crime from anywhere in the world."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSECURITY

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Financial regulator infects Polish banks with malware

Financial regulator infects Polish banks with malware

06 February 2017  |  5540 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 11 linkedin
Police dismantle cyber-crime malware network

Police dismantle cyber-crime malware network

07 December 2016  |  5553 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 11 linkedin
Indian banks hit by massive ATM breach

Indian banks hit by massive ATM breach

20 October 2016  |  9475 views  |  2 comments | 17 tweets | 25 linkedin
UK cops arrest ATM malware suspect in Romania

UK cops arrest ATM malware suspect in Romania

06 October 2016  |  7282 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin
Thai police hunt suspects behind $350,000 ATM jackpotting heist

Thai police hunt suspects behind $350,000 ATM jackpotting heist

30 August 2016  |  3768 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 6 linkedin
Taiwan banks suspend Wincor Nixdorf ATM withdrawals after crooks steal millions

Taiwan banks suspend Wincor Nixdorf ATM withdrawals after crooks steal millions

12 July 2016  |  10645 views  |  1 comments | 12 tweets | 15 linkedin
Malware turns whole ATMs into skimming devices

Malware turns whole ATMs into skimming devices

18 May 2016  |  9104 views  |  4 comments | 15 tweets | 22 linkedin
Swift warns banks of malware threat

Swift warns banks of malware threat

25 April 2016  |  9031 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 12 linkedin
Hackers behind billion dollar SpyEye malware jailed

Hackers behind billion dollar SpyEye malware jailed

21 April 2016  |  7370 views  |  2 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
'Double-headed beast' swipes $4 million from business bank accounts

'Double-headed beast' swipes $4 million from business bank accounts

15 April 2016  |  9837 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 15 linkedin
Russian banks lose $25.7 million to network worm

Russian banks lose $25.7 million to network worm

18 March 2016  |  9620 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10151 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8763 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter