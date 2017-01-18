 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

US SROs pick Thesys to build massive audit trail

18 January 2017  |  5563 views  |  0 Stock exchange screen

Thesys Technologies has won the bidding to build a vast Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) tracking transactions as they pass through US equity and options markets.

The CAT will create a single data warehouse to record and store the complete lifecycle of all orders and transactions passing through US trading venues.

The moves to build the database were sparked by the flash crash of 2010, which demonstrated the Securities and Exchange Commission's inability to keep pace with sub-second trading patterns initiated by automated robot traders.

But the regulator only gave the go-ahead to build it in November after a six-year tussle with market participants over the cost and complexity of the proposed model. The participants, collectively called the self-regulatory organisations, have been given responsibility to develop and implement it.

They have now picked Thesys to build and manage the project. The vendor beat off competition from 30 other respondents - including the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Google, IBM and SunGard - to a 2013 RFP.

"After careful consideration following a thorough RFP process, a majority of the SROs have selected Thesys to deliver a solution for the CAT, and we're confident in Thesys's management, technology and resources to implement this important regulatory initiative," says the Operating Committee of CAT.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGPOST-TRADE & OPSTRADE EXECUTIONRISK & REGULATION

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

SEC pushes through plans to build giant audit trail

SEC pushes through plans to build giant audit trail

16 November 2016  |  3934 views  |  1 comments | 9 tweets | 12 linkedin
SEC sets out details for consolidated audit trail database

SEC sets out details for consolidated audit trail database

28 April 2016  |  4284 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 2 linkedin
Google joins bidders to build US consolidated audit trail system

Google joins bidders to build US consolidated audit trail system

07 March 2013  |  9892 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 3 linkedin
SEC votes for consolidated audit trail system

SEC votes for consolidated audit trail system

12 July 2012  |  5637 views  |  0 comments
SEC votes in favour of $4 billion audit trail; Finra widens net to back office

SEC votes in favour of $4 billion audit trail; Finra widens net to back office

27 May 2010  |  6772 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8751 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8315 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8186 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6607 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter