 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Chase orders ahead with LevelUp

09 December 2016  |  4703 views  |  0 Chase order ahead

Chase is collaborating with Boston-based tech company LevelUp to integrate its technology into the Chase Pay app, enabling users to order ahead at fast food joints and save time.

The new feature is available now with participating quick-service restaurants in Boston and will be rolled out nationally over the coming months.

LevelUp claims to have the participation of some 14,000 partner organisations across the US.

Customers can pay when they order ahead or in person at LevelUp or Chase Pay branded scanners at the counter. Users can record favourite orders with a single tap and get access to special offers that are automatically applied at checkout.

Privately-owned LevelUp offers similar loyalty integration through Apple Pay and Android Pay, two of the big tech companies that Chase is taking on with its own-branded app.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Citi to launch own-branded digital wallet

Citi to launch own-branded digital wallet

10 November 2016  |  6350 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 15 linkedin
LevelUp adds iBeacon support to mobile payments platform

LevelUp adds iBeacon support to mobile payments platform

18 June 2014  |  8715 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 12 linkedin
LevelUp raises another $9m

LevelUp raises another $9m

03 August 2012  |  4168 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

Chase Manhattan Bank - all news
LevelUp - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8745 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8312 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6605 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter