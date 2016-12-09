Chase orders ahead with LevelUp

Chase is collaborating with Boston-based tech company LevelUp to integrate its technology into the Chase Pay app, enabling users to order ahead at fast food joints and save time.

The new feature is available now with participating quick-service restaurants in Boston and will be rolled out nationally over the coming months.



LevelUp claims to have the participation of some 14,000 partner organisations across the US.



Customers can pay when they order ahead or in person at LevelUp or Chase Pay branded scanners at the counter. Users can record favourite orders with a single tap and get access to special offers that are automatically applied at checkout.



Privately-owned LevelUp offers similar loyalty integration through Apple Pay and Android Pay, two of the big tech companies that Chase is taking on with its own-branded app.