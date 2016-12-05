Irish core banking startup Leveris on course for EUR15 million fund raise

Irish fintech startup Leveris is set to raise €15m from investors for the launch of a new core banking platform comprising a full service, end-to-end digital retail bank and lending suite.

The low-profile company based in Dublin, which already employs about 200 people across Ireland and the Czech Republic, is expected to raise funds from a mix of Irish and international venture capital firms.



Established in 2014, the company has so far principally been funded by its founder alongside a number of partners.



Leveris is working with stockbroker Davy on the transaction, which is expected to be completed early next year.



The company has hired the team behind the creation of AirBank in the Czech Republic to build a a fully integrated, back-end, middleware and front-end services and applications platform built using open standard formats, APIs and protocols.



The target market is new challenger banks, incumbents that want to integrate new applications onto their existing platforms and consumer brands including telcos, airlines or retail chains that want to enter the consumer banking or lending space



Conor Fennelly, the founder and chief executive of Leveris, says the firm already has a “reference” client and a number of other financial institutions looking to use its product.