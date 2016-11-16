 
11 April 2017
Atom Bank hires Royal Philharmonic to take the stress out of banking

16 November 2016

Atom bank has hired the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to create the world's most relaxing ATM visit at a pop-up cash machine in London's Dray Walk Gallery.

The bank is using the gimmick to demonstrate how the use of its mobile banking services can help to take the stress out of banking.


It comes on the back of research commissioned from YouGov that found that two in five Brits would prefer to be caught in embarrassing situations, such as having sex or having their flies undone, than for a stranger to know their intimate financial dealings. Moreover, 29% of those polled confessed to feeling nervous or physically sick at the prospect of seeing their own balance. In fact, 85% of British adults say they have NO idea what’s in their bank account at any given time.

Atom bank is backed by Spanish banking giant BBVA, giving it the financial ire power to pull this particular stunt. For the rest of us, it might be easier to just plug in your iPod and tune in to some relaxing mood music next time you visit your local ATM.
A Finextra member
16 November, 2016, 16:19

Unlike Tesco's Bank, fiddling with the balances is clearly encouraged at Atom bank? 

 

Jo&#227;o Bohner
João Bohner - Independent Consultant - Carapicuiba | 16 November, 2016, 19:41

This strenghtens the comment in my blog, about KYC

https://www.finextra.com/blogposting/13336/holistic-end-to-end-backbone---some-observations?utm_medium=dailynewsletter&utm_source=2016-11-8

about customer type number 2: "The individual customer who needs to hide his 'dark side' securely..."

Hoss Atri
Hoss Atri - FinVues - Chelmsford | 17 November, 2016, 09:36

More money than sense?

