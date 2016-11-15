Apple Pay opens up to non-profits

Americans can now use Apple Pay on the web and in apps to make donations to nonprofits, including Doctors without Borders, Unicef and WWF.

From today, 19 nonprofits have added 'donate with Apple Pay' buttons to their sites and apps, enabling people to give money via Touch ID.



The initial batch of participants includes huge organisations such as the American Red Cross as well as startups like charity:water. Several more, including American Cancer Society and PBS, are set to follow suit.



Jennifer Bailey, VP, Apple Pay, says: "Websites and apps tell us they see twice as many people actually completing a purchase with Apple Pay than with other payment methods.



"We think offering such a simple and secure way to support the incredible work nonprofits do will have a significant impact on the communities they serve.”