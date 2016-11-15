 
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
Apple Pay opens up to non-profits

15 November 2016  |  4666 views  |  3 Apple Pay

Americans can now use Apple Pay on the web and in apps to make donations to nonprofits, including Doctors without Borders, Unicef and WWF.

From today, 19 nonprofits have added 'donate with Apple Pay' buttons to their sites and apps, enabling people to give money via Touch ID.

The initial batch of participants includes huge organisations such as the American Red Cross as well as startups like charity:water. Several more, including American Cancer Society and PBS, are set to follow suit.

Jennifer Bailey, VP, Apple Pay, says: "Websites and apps tell us they see twice as many people actually completing a purchase with Apple Pay than with other payment methods.

"We think offering such a simple and secure way to support the incredible work nonprofits do will have a significant impact on the communities they serve.”
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS

Comments: (3)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 15 November, 2016, 09:08

This would be newsworthy if the super-rich behemoth that is Apple were to refund the non-profit the massive fees it will collect for the transactions.

1 thumb up!
Report
Christopher Williams
Christopher Williams - RTpay - Boca Raton | 15 November, 2016, 11:34

I agree with that comment .. non-profits should get all the help possible from payment processors.

But at least this is a start with ApplePay; what is surprising is Google's latest paayment tool that specifically blocks its use for non-profits at all. On asking why, no reason is given; "it's in the rules" was the best I could get. Anyone able to explain better than that?   

1 thumb up!
Report
Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 15 November, 2016, 18:09

(1) Super-rich behemoths become super-rich by collecting, not refunding, massive fees! (2) On a more serious note, AFAIK, Apple does not collect any fees from the payee / merchant / non-profits. It likely collects fees for Apple Pay transactions from card-issuing banks. (3) As for banks refunding massive fees they do collect from non-profits, see (1) above!

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up
Report
Comment on this story

