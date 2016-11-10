Denmark opens fintech hub

Denmark is about to open its very own Fintech hub, Copenhagen Fintech, a joint initiative by Financial Services Union Denmark, the City of Copenhagen and the Danish Bankers Association to spur innovation in the Nordic capital.

Billing itself as Scandinavia's first co-working space dedicated to fintech entrepeneurs, the new lab is opening its doors to all-comers at a reception today.



Formally established in September, Copenhagen Fintech was created to build on the foundations already laid by Copenhagen Fintech Innovation & Research (CFIR), which acted as a loose networking association connecting startups with banks, regulators and policy-makers.



The new cluster has appointed Thomas Krogh Jensen as CEO, transferring across from Nordea, where he served as development and digitsation director in the bank's life and pensions business.



“With Thomas, we are getting a visionary and dynamic CEO with the right competences and the drive that is needed to realise Copenhagen FinTech’s ambitions of establishing strong ties between entrepreneurs, the financial sector and the research world,” says Vibeke Rittmann from Financial Services Union Denmark.