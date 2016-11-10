 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Denmark opens fintech hub

10 November 2016  |  9155 views  |  1 Copenhagen

Denmark is about to open its very own Fintech hub, Copenhagen Fintech, a joint initiative by Financial Services Union Denmark, the City of Copenhagen and the Danish Bankers Association to spur innovation in the Nordic capital.

Billing itself as Scandinavia's first co-working space dedicated to fintech entrepeneurs, the new lab is opening its doors to all-comers at a reception today.

Formally established in September, Copenhagen Fintech was created to build on the foundations already laid by Copenhagen Fintech Innovation & Research (CFIR), which acted as a loose networking association connecting startups with banks, regulators and policy-makers.

The new cluster has appointed Thomas Krogh Jensen as CEO, transferring across from Nordea, where he served as development and digitsation director in the bank's life and pensions business.

“With Thomas, we are getting a visionary and dynamic CEO with the right competences and the drive that is needed to realise Copenhagen FinTech’s ambitions of establishing strong ties between entrepreneurs, the financial sector and the research world,” says Vibeke Rittmann from Financial Services Union Denmark.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGSTART UPSRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (1)

Elizabeth Lumley
Elizabeth Lumley - Rainmaking Innovation - London | 10 November, 2016, 12:15

It was such a great launch, with a packed house of people all routing for FinTech (it felt like London three years ago!) And the Danes know how to do workspaces. #VJealous

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Nykredit invests in Lunar Way; Danish neobank to launch in Sweden and Norway

Nykredit invests in Lunar Way; Danish neobank to launch in Sweden and Norway

18 August 2016  |  5146 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 4 linkedin
Denmark's Nets partners Coinify to explore blockchain tech

Denmark's Nets partners Coinify to explore blockchain tech

25 May 2016  |  5564 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 4 linkedin
Denmark's Dankort cards to go mobile with J/Speedy technology from JCB

Denmark's Dankort cards to go mobile with J/Speedy technology from JCB

19 April 2016  |  5611 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 3 linkedin
Finextra and UKTI to host Nordic-Baltic fintech trade mission

Finextra and UKTI to host Nordic-Baltic fintech trade mission

18 January 2016  |  4597 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 5 linkedin
Finextra, UKTI, LHV Bank and UK-Estonia TechLink to explore fintech collaboration opportunities

Finextra, UKTI, LHV Bank and UK-Estonia TechLink to explore fintech collaboration opportunities

06 November 2015  |  6833 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 3 linkedin
Nordea sets up fintech accelerator

Nordea sets up fintech accelerator

03 July 2015  |  11972 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 15 linkedin
Danish shops to be given right to refuse cash

Danish shops to be given right to refuse cash

07 May 2015  |  21817 views  |  15 comments | 67 tweets | 42 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8733 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8297 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter