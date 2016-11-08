 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Overstock invests in blockchain voting firm SettleMint

08 November 2016  |  5662 views  |  0 back of one dollar note

Online retailer Overstock is furthering its efforts to build a crypto-trading platform by taking a stake in Belgian blockchain startup SettleMint.

A fintech firm specialising in developing software leveraging distributed ledger technology, SettleMint most recently released SettleMint Ballot Box, an application for recording voting to an immutable blockchain.

The investment was made by Medici Ventures, the US e-commerce giant's blockchain trading subsidiary.

“Medici Ventures is immersed in a global search for outstanding companies poised to disrupt key sectors with blockchain technology,” says Jonathan Johnson, president of Medici Ventures. “SettleMint is precisely the kind of company we hoped to find and we’re pleased to be an angel investor at such an early stage of what promises to be a very auspicious future.”

It follows a recent $4 million investment in in Bitt.com, a Caribbean-based financial technology firm working to move island nations in that region to adopt digital national currencies.

In addition to joining the Medici Ventures portfolio, SettleMint - which is also working on applications for property titling and procedures for simplifying ‘know your customer’ (KYC) compliance - will represent t0.com, Overstock's blockchain-based crypto-trading unit as it seeks to expand its European presence.

In a separate development, Overstock says it has hired Connecticut-based investment bank Source Capital Group as dealer-manager for its planned blockchain-based stock offering, which will commence later this month.
ChannelsSTART UPSBLOCKCHAINPOST-TRADE & OPSWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Overstock preps blockchain public offering

Overstock preps blockchain public offering

16 March 2016  |  6135 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 9 linkedin
Overstock explores spin off of cryptotrading unit

Overstock explores spin off of cryptotrading unit

13 November 2015  |  5709 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 6 linkedin
Overstock issues first 'cryptobond'

Overstock issues first 'cryptobond'

08 June 2015  |  4631 views  |  1 comments | 8 tweets | 7 linkedin
Overstock buys stake in ATS for digital securities push

Overstock buys stake in ATS for digital securities push

20 May 2015  |  4484 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 1 linkedin
Overstock looks to issue Bitcoin-style stocks

Overstock looks to issue Bitcoin-style stocks

29 April 2015  |  5504 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 3 linkedin
Overstock hires developers to create crypto-securities exchange

Overstock hires developers to create crypto-securities exchange

07 October 2014  |  6165 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 5 linkedin
Overstock ponders the possibility of a 'cryptosecurities' exchange

Overstock ponders the possibility of a 'cryptosecurities' exchange

01 August 2014  |  7745 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 1 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8733 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8300 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter