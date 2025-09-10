Source: Finextra

Finextra Research has partnered with Communify, the leading financial AI, digital & data solutions company for the financial markets, to offer our users and members unparalleled access to company intelligence, market news, stock prices and AI driven insights through our new Finextra Pro mobile app.

Benefits of Finextra Pro

Using Finextra Pro you can research and evaluate the key aspects of the listed companies that matter to you.

Finextra Pro gives you a unique insight into the exchange-listed banks, neobanks, financial technology vendors, payments providers, fintechs and the broader technology, software, services and finance organizations, that operate in our ecosystem.

Key features of Finextra Pro

Market News, Prices, Events & Indices: monitor up-to-date financial news and events, with added insights through company or market specific perspectives. View accurate pricing data for performance, charting and trend analysis.

monitor up-to-date financial news and events, with added insights through company or market specific perspectives. View accurate pricing data for performance, charting and trend analysis. Stock Stories: quickly get an easy to understand view of everything that is important about the company you are researching. From detailed financials, to the CEO’s salary, to comparisons with peer competitors. Stock Stories will bring a listed company into focus for you, fast.

quickly get an easy to understand view of everything that is important about the company you are researching. From detailed financials, to the CEO’s salary, to comparisons with peer competitors. Stock Stories will bring a listed company into focus for you, fast. Interactive Market Charts: our range of dynamic charts operate across all devices and are finetuned to be analysed and interrogated interactively online, helping you find meaning within the data.

our range of dynamic charts operate across all devices and are finetuned to be analysed and interrogated interactively online, helping you find meaning within the data. Personalised Insights: listen to your own personalised daily summary of key market-moving events, all simplified through easy-to-understand natural-language bullet point summaries and visuals.

listen to your own personalised daily summary of key market-moving events, all simplified through easy-to-understand natural-language bullet point summaries and visuals. MacroScore analysis: leverage Economist Intelligence’s world leading geo-political and macro-economic research data to view MacroScore insights into global supply chain factors and other market risks affecting different organizations.

leverage Economist Intelligence’s world leading geo-political and macro-economic research data to view MacroScore insights into global supply chain factors and other market risks affecting different organizations. Watchlists and Portfolios: create your own Watchlists to monitor, share this market intelligence and company performance data with your friends, colleagues or community. Each Finextra Pro Watchlist is a configurable list of stocks that are fully integrated with market data, prices, news and research.

No limits - explore far beyond the banking and financial technology sectors

Finextra Pro has been designed to give our members and users access to the financial data, market prices, company intelligence and unique insights needed to analyse and understand the listed companies that matter most to you.

Using Finextra Pro can also allow you to monitor and evaluate thousands of listed businesses far beyond the finance, banking, payments, wealth, fintech and tech ecosystem.

Finextra Pro gives you access to explore all markets, industries and sectors without limits. Finextra Pro can take you from tech to agriculture, from mining to space.

Get started with Finextra Pro today - download now for Apple or Android.