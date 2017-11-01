Webinar: Immediate payments transforming business models

Join Finextra and Axway on 6 December at 15:00 UK time as we examine the challenges of immediate payments and how to derive new sources of revenue from the provision of an increasingly commoditised service.

The emergence of immediate payment schemes around the globe is reshaping the banking industry. Real-time payments are transforming business models, as consumers’ needs and expectations change rapidly and immediate access to banking services is a basic demand.



Regulation, the shift to open banking and increased competition from a wealth of new banks and fintechs are driving radical change in the way customers consume services and providers offer them. But as immediate payments become the established way to move money and volumes continue to grow, payments become more commoditised and transaction fees fall.



The challenge for financial institutions is to seek out new sources of revenue generation through financial innovation. New technologies and creative fintech solutions support this - and increasingly new entrants and established providers are working more collaboratively than competitively.



This all raises the question of how current processes can be transformed to create frictionless customer service and ease the cost pressure and burden of traditional business operations. Putting design-led analytics solutions at the heart of the problem is the way forward, to convert current models into digital operations that support immediate payment schemes, their governance and use.



