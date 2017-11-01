Breakfast Roundtable - Driving revenues from real-time payments

WHEN
07 December 2017 at 09:00 PST
WHERE
25 Lusk St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
Join Finextra and ACI Worldwide on 7 December 2017 in San Francisco for our breakfast roundtable discussion on driving revenue from real-time payments
2017 has been called "the year of real-time", and for good reason; 25 systems and schemes around the world are already operational, and at least 11 are in development, including in the US.
There is an inevitability about real-time payments that means transaction and retail banks must develop real-time payments strategies. But in addition to the technical considerations of readying for a real-time environment, banks must also tackle one other major hurdle - how to make money out of real-time payments.
Building a business case for real-time is notoriously difficult. While volumes in other regions with live schemes have shown significant growth, particularly in the initial years following go-lives, banks still recognize the U.S. territory remains uncharted. The ROI will depend on the speed of uptake - which seems impossible to predict.
The roundtable discussion hosted by ACI Worldwide and Finextra in on 7 December 2017 will explore ways in which banks can leverage the opportunity of real-time payments to not only keep up with customer demand but get ahead of it.
The discussions will bring together a number of real-time payments experts from across the financial industry to share insights and address a range of key questions including:
- Why is the business case for real-time so challenging?
- How can banks discover key insights on corporates customer demand for real-time?
- What are some of the most promising value-added real-time services?
Speakers currently include:
- Paul Thomalla, SVP Global Corporate Relations & Development, ACI Worldwide
- Timothy Mills, AAP Vice President RTP Business Development, The Clearing House Payments Company