Restructuring your business model for open banking

Finextra Research and Temenos are pleased to invite you to the third of our exclusive breakfast events dedicated to providing invaluable insights into how financial services firms can ensure their future success in a fast-changing marketplace.

With the revised Payments Services Directive (PSD2) coming into effect in 2018, Open banking will become the norm for banks and other players within the banking eco-system. Open banking will not only encourage collaboration, but will also increase competition, opportunities and innovation – ultimately leading to better banking experiences for the end customer.

Topics we'll cover during the 2-hour breakfast include:

What are the different business models financial institutions can adopt to be competitive?

What are the technical requirements necessary for each business model?

How might banks' existing technical architectures impede their progress for Open banking?

What solutions can be applied to overcome these hurdles?

What are the cultural challenges banks must tackle to adapt and stay ahead of the competition?

In a world where any company with a customer base and scale could be a competitor, it is vital for financial institutions to work out where they are going and how they are going to get there: to construct a clear route to implementing the new business models they plan to exploit when Open banking takes hold.