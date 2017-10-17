The coming disruption of wholesale payments

Increased regulation, competition, and the coming age of millennials and their higher levels of technology understanding and expectations are helping to drive innovation and change in the retail banking payment space. New research from BNY Mellon Treasury Services explores the impact of emerging technology on the wholesale banking model.

Intro: "The intent of this white paper is to provide an understanding of how the use of new and advanced technologies can be leveraged to deliver a superior client experience. We have seen a shift from providing products to clients to delivering solutions to clients’ problems in the retail and consumer banking space for the past few years. We now see that shift within the corporate and financial institution segments as well."