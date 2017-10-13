Login | Sign up |Help
13 October 2017

The value of fintech

The ‘Value of FinTech’ report, commissioned by the City of London Corporation and produced by KPMG, outlines 10 recommendations to help make sure the UK maintains its status as a global fintech leader.

Fintech in the UK contributed £6.6bn to the economy last year and employs over 60,000 people. Developed financial markets and readily available capital and investment, Government backing and engagement, a predictable and sound regulatory environment, talented workers and world-class infrastructure are all cited as reasons for the UK’s position.» Download the document now 2.4 mb (Chrome HTML Document)

