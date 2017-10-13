The ‘Value of FinTech’ report, commissioned by the City of London Corporation and produced by KPMG, outlines 10 recommendations to help make sure the UK maintains its status as a global fintech leader.
Fintech in the UK contributed £6.6bn to the economy last year and employs over 60,000 people. Developed financial markets and readily available capital and investment, Government backing and engagement, a predictable and sound regulatory environment, talented workers and world-class infrastructure are all cited as reasons for the UK’s position.» Download the document now 2.4 mb (Chrome HTML Document)