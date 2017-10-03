Are you leveraging analytics for digital customer engagement?

WHEN
14 November 2017 - 08:30 - 10:30
WHERE
200 Aldersgate, St. Paul’s London
Finextra Research and Temenos are pleased to invite you to an exclusive breakfast event dedicated to exploring how financial institutions can deliver a truly digital strategy in a fast changing competitive and regulatory landscape.
The morning will comprise of a series of presentations and a panel discussion featuring top industry experts. These sessions are designed to provide you with an overview of the importance of analytics, data and customer engagement, whilst offering actionable insights into how financial services firms can ensure their future success.
Topics we’ll cover during the 2-hour breakfast include:
- How can you maintain meaningful interactions with your customers as they favour mobile and online communication instead of face to face interactions?
- What can we learn from the innovative new entrants who are providing agile, digital-first banking experiences?
- How do you master the combination of data and analytics required to drive interactions and intimacy that are both timely and relevant to your customers?
- How can you empower your customers by providing rich, compelling user experiences at every touchpoint?
- The era of open banking is fast approaching, reinforced by new regulations such as PSD2 in January 2018. Now is the time to understand the challenges and leverage the opportunities it will bring with it.