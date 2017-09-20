Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more

Central bank cryptocurrencies

20 September 2017  |  5721 views  |  0 Source: Bank for International Settlements Bitcoin

The Bank for International Settlements asks what might central bank cryptocurrencies (CBCCs) look like and would they be useful?

New cryptocurrencies are emerging almost daily, and many interested parties are wondering whether central banks should issue their own versions.

This feature provides a taxonomy of money that identifies two types of CBCC - retail and wholesale - and differentiates them from other forms of central bank money such as cash and reserves. It discusses the different characteristics of CBCCs and compares them with existing payment options.» Download the document now 228.8 kb (Chrome HTML Document)

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)

Solution source

Search by company or single key word

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter