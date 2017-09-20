Source: Bank for International Settlements

The Bank for International Settlements asks what might central bank cryptocurrencies (CBCCs) look like and would they be useful?

New cryptocurrencies are emerging almost daily, and many interested parties are wondering whether central banks should issue their own versions.This feature provides a taxonomy of money that identifies two types of CBCC - retail and wholesale - and differentiates them from other forms of central bank money such as cash and reserves. It discusses the different characteristics of CBCCs and compares them with existing payment options.