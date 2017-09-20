Webinar: Secure a Winning Position in the New Real-time, Digital Payments World

Join Finextra, ACI Worldwide, The Clearing House and Jack Henry as we discuss how to progress your real-time payments plans with a big picture strategy that places you ahead of the ever-changing competitive curve in the United States and beyond. As open APIs and innovation such as Request for Payments (RfP) emerge, banks will learn how real-time bridges the opportunities across the new, US digital ecosystem.

The pressure is heating up for banks in the US as the move towards real-time is more and more a paradigm shift. Customers are looking for the next fastest, easiest ways to conduct transactions and Open APIs, RfPs and proxies are presenting more possibilities for providers to play to this. The competitive bar is raising across the U.S. as the payments market stands to see greater innovation and customer choice.



Institutions must ask themselves not only how to remain competitive today, but what is required of my environment to stay ahead of future disruption. Yet the balance to be found is how to embark on these initiatives with an approach that positions you to quickly and efficiently respond to the impending real-time go-lives in the US and while allowing for evolution as you go.



Leading immediate payments experts from ACI, The Clearing House, and Jack Henry will equip you with key insights on readying your institutions environment to stand out and win big in the fast, open digital ecosystem and the US and beyond.

Real-time and digital payments convergence

Next stage real-time use cases -- “Request for Pay”

Open APIs, new partnerships and business models

Further, panelists will provide guidance on how to overcome internal obstacles to real-time implementation such as:

Understanding scheme differences—The Clearing House and Zelle

Planning around unknown real-time volumes

Establishing a practical, efficient approach to real-time modernization

Speakers include: