On demand webinar: PSD2 and SCA: Balancing compliance with customer experience

Join Finextra and Gemalto for our on demand webinar and gain actionable insights into how to take advantage of PSD2 and SCA to ensure higher levels of security while also delivering better customer experience.

The imminent entry into force of the RTS mandates European banks to upgrade their security framework, requiring Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) and risk management procedures for online banking services, eCommerce payments and access to account (XS2A) from Banks or third-party applications.

Financial Institutions now have to understand thoroughly the RTS and prepare deployment of compliant SCA solutions for all their customers, ranging from digital savvy to more conservative users, and successfully balance security and convenience.

Their fraud detection systems must be upgraded into real-time, comprehensive and multi-channel risk management engines to adapt security measures to the transaction risk and guarantee a smooth user experience.

This on demand webinar, hosted by Finextra in association with Gemalto, brought together expert speakers from Gemalto and leading financial institutions to address these questions and a range of others, including:

What are the requirements for SCA under PSD2?

How can Financial Institutions equip their entire customer base by mid-2019?

How will risk-based authentication be instrumental in enabling a frictionless customer experience while achieving PSD2 compliance?

How could banks comply and take the opportunity of enabling richer services, thanks to improved security?

Speakers included:

Philippe Regniers, VP Marketing Digital Banking at Gemalto

Bhavesh Vaghela, Digital Product Owner, TSB

Max Schertel, Head of Payments, N26 GmbH

